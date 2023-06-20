HamberMenu
Hyderabad Air Cargo gets WHO certification

June 20, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo has been certified with World Health Organisation’s Good Distribution Practices (GDP) certification and has been accredited under the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations Programme (ISAGO).

The certification covers areas of the product lifecycle of healthcare products, particularly human pharmaceuticals and active ingredients that arise around storage and transportation activities. The certification has identified GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo as a competent and reliable partner for pharmaceuticals logistics in India.

CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited Pradeep Panicker said GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo focussed relentlessly on capacity expansion and delivering excellent service.

