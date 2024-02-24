‘How can ruling party ask permission to protest under prohibitory orders,’ Delhi High Court asks AAP

February 24, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government how a ruling political party in the State could seek permission to hold a protest in the Capital, despite there being a prohibitory order in place against public gatherings, in view of the ongoing farmers’ protests.

The court questioned the party while hearing its petition challenging the police’s refusal to allow it to hold a “peaceful protest” of 800 people at Jantar Mantar tomorrow regarding the allegedly “inflated” water bills.

The government had recently initiated a one-time settlement scheme for all outstanding water bills in order to alleviate the burden on consumers, but its execution faced obstacles, with the AAP claiming that the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development department had declined to present the proposal for the scheme before the Council of Ministers.

In its petition, AAP had said that the Delhi Police had “erroneously and arbitrarily” declined its request to hold a peaceful protest, and that the police’s refusal was in violation with the right to protest, guaranteed under Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution.

The court pulled up AAP for making the request. “When P2 (an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code) is in place, how can a ruling party come [and make such a request]? You, as the party that forms the government, cannot be granted permission,” the court said, adding that if exceptions were made for the party, the “floodgates would be opened” for other requests.

The counsel for AAP said that even after prohibitory orders had been imposed, thousands of people had been allowed to hold gatherings, with permission being granted to a different political party with “much more fanfare”.

“We want to hold the protest on Sunday within a confined area, a peaceful protest with only 800 people,” he said.

The counsel for AAP, however, withdrew the petition after the court said it would grant time until Monday to the police’s counsel to get a response from police officials