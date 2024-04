April 13, 2024 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A house with a thatched roof was gutted allegedly due to sparks triggered by bursting of crackers during a campaign by BJP functionaries in Nagapattinam on Thursday.

The gutted house belonged to S. Sri Priya, 40, and two families were residing in it, the police said. A functionary of the party has been booked. The flying squad, too, has filed a complaint, the police said.

