Hospitals in Telangana geared and ready for COVID wave, mock drill conducted

April 10, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Gandhi Hospital, the nodal COVID centre of Telangana, conducted a mock drill on Monday as part of the orders issued by the Central government. The drill was taken up to check for the preparedness for a possible COVID wave in future and the hospitals’ capability to tackle such a wave.

It was found in the drill that the hospital had a total capacity of 7000 litres per minute from the Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants. Of it, 2000 litres per minute was received from PM-Cares fund and the other 5000 litres per minute was received through Corporate Social Responsibility.

The hospital earlier had 20 Kilolitres and 6 litres of Liquid Oxygen Tanks. Now, another 20-kilolitre tank has been added. All of them combined can supply oxygen to approximately 5000 patients at one time. By any means, if the LOTs fail, then the hospital has standby oxygen manifolds which are supported by 300 D-Type cylinders, each cylinder can run a ventilator. Additionally, there are 200 B-Type cylinders, used for shifting of patients from one ward to another.

There are a total of 2000 beds including those in the academic building out of which 1890 beds are functional. As part of that, there are 650 ICU beds, 650 oxygen beds and another 590 normal beds. The hospital also had a triage with 40 beds which are well equipped with Multi Channel Monitors and ventilators. There are 535 functioning ventilators, 350 Multi Channel Monitors (another 150 in stores), 100 CPAP machines, 100 Bipap machines and 200 oxygen concentrators.

Apart from this, checked were the availability of medications, masks, gloves and PPE kits. Speaking to The Hindu, Hospital Superintendent Raja Rao said “We are geared up to face any amount of COVID wave which may come in the future. My appeal to people is that whether the wave comes or not depends upon society, if proper COVID-appropriate behaviour is not followed then cases will increase. People need not panic but this is the time to take care, especially the vulnerable group which includes children, pregnant women, elderly people and those who have not yet taken the complete vaccination.”

Meanwhile, private hospitals in Hyderabad conducted drills as part of the procedure. Dr Hariprasad, President of Hospital Division, Apollo Hospitals, said “We went through the whole chain starting from fever clinic screening till the discharge process. The hospital is geared and ready for a COVID wave.”

A spokesperson from Yashoda Hospitals said that the mock drill was conducted at all the four facilities in the city where the emergency and isolation services and room allotment were checked and found fit to handle a crisis.