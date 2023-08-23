Home guard attempts suicide over ‘ill-treatment’ by IPS officer’s wife

August 23, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 04:26 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Odisha IPS officer, Brijesh Rai, Deputy Inspector General of Police (north central region) was on Tuesday shunted to an ‘inconsequential’ post after a lady home guard accused the former’s wife of torture, which forced her to attempt suicide.

During her alleged suicide bid, the home guard lost her legs on a railway track in Angul district. According to a government notification, Mr. Ray has been transferred to State Police Headquarters, Cuttack. There was no mention of any post he would be holding at Police Headquarter.

In a complaint addressed to the Director General of Police (home guard), the victim alleged that she was subjected to inhuman mental torture at the DIG’s residence.

“I did all the household chores. Besides, I was asked to take care of two children, forced to wash their clothes and clean utensils,” complained Sairindria Sahu, the home guard.

Forty seven-year-old Ms. Sahu has been working as home guard for 19 years in Angul district. After Mr. Rai was promoted and transferred to Anugul as DIG, she was deployed at his residence.

On August 4, 2023, according to the complaint, Ms. Sahu was asked to clean Ayushi Rai’s clothes. But the home guard refused saying she had injuries in her toe. Enraged, the DIG’s wife reportedly asked her to get out and said she would lose her job.

“Fearing loss of my job which could push my family into acute financial hardship, I decided to end my life. While I was waiting for a train , I fell on the track and my legs were severed,” Ms Sahu said in her complaint.

The victim, who is the only earning member of the family, urged the government to sanction financial compensation and a job for her elder daughter. Meanwhile, the Odisha Human Right Commission has taken suo moto congnisance of the case and directed the Director General of Police to furnish a report by September 15.