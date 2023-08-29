HamberMenu
Hoax bomb threat at Hyderabad Airport

Security personnel went into a tizzy to pre-empt any potential security breaches; hours later mail was received which said the sender of the threat mail was mentally challenged

August 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Panic rippled through Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday afternoon as a bomb threat sent shockwaves among airport officials and security personnel stationed on the premises.

The incident unfolded when an anonymous email arrived at the airport, claiming that an explosive device had been placed within the airport. Responding swiftly, airport authorities convened an emergency threat assessment meeting, gathering security personnel and staff to address the situation. In a bid to ensure maximum safety, an immediate search operation was launched. An airport official shared that standard protocols were followed in such instances, intensifying security checks to pre-empt any potential security breaches.

A senior official from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport disclosed that an exhaustive sweep of the facilities had been conducted, guaranteeing the safety of the numerous passengers present at the scene. “Once we found that the email was a hoax, we lodged a complaint with the RGI Airport Police,” the official added.

DCP Shamshabad Narayan Reddy while speaking to The Hindu, said: “A few hours following the initial email, a subsequent message arrived at the airport authorities’ inbox, indicating that the sender of the earlier mail is mentally challenged. We have registered a case under Section 385 of the Indian Penal Code. We are trying to trace the origin of the mail.”

