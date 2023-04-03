HMT project to manufacture electric bulbs

April 03, 2023 12:15 am | Updated April 02, 2023 05:37 pm IST

Bangalore, April 2: The State-owned Hindustan Machine Tools Limited is going in shortly for a Rs. 10-crore integrated project with Hungarian collaboration, for the manufacture of electric bulbs and accessories and the production of machines to make them. The project has been assigned to the Hyderabad unit of the HMT’s complex. The Chairman of the HMT, Dr. S.M. Patil, told pressmen here, to-day, that the Chairman of the Hungarian firm, Tungsram, was expected to arrive in Bangalore shortly to sign an agreement with HMT. The proposed bulb plant in Hyderabad would have an annual capacity of 20 millions. One of the main constraints in the manufacture of bulbs, Dr. Patil said, was that machinery for the production of chains, had to be imported. This item would now be produced as part of the integrated project. Dr. Patil estimated the country’s bulb demand at 150 millions a year now. This was expected to go up by another 100 million in the next few years.