HMDA organises pre-bid meeting for auction of Neopolis Phase-II plots

July 21, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) hosted a pre-bid meeting at T Hub for the Neopolis Phase-II Kokapet plots auction on Thursday. The meeting was attended by over 100 firms, real estate developers, and builders, while others joined online.

The Telangana government, through the HMDA, is set to auction seven plots, ranging from 3.6 acres to 9.71 acres, with a total extent of 45.33 acres on August 3. The auction will take place in two sessions: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for four plots, and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for three plots. In preparation for the auction, the HMDA organised the pre-bid meeting, allowing prospective bidders to seek clarifications, obtain plot details, and understand the e-auction process for participation on the auction date.

Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, who also serves as the Metropolitan Commissioner of the HMDA, personally addressed queries regarding the opportunity during the pre-bid meeting. He welcomed the investors and highlighted the success of the Phase 1 launch of Neopolis, along with the proposed investment of up to ₹450 crore by the HMDA for infrastructure development.

The Neopolis opportunity was presented to a diverse audience, including individuals, NRIs, institutional investors, bankers, corporates, healthcare, infrastructure firms, and property developers from key markets across India. As part of a larger greenfield development spanning over 530 acres, its close proximity to the growth corridor of Hitec City -Knowledge City and Financial District makes it an attractive investment for those exploring opportunities. The location’s accessibility through infrastructure such as the Outer Ring Road, SRDP (Strategic Road Development Plans), and the future Metro connectivity further adds to its appeal.

The meeting comprised three informative sessions, where Knight Frank shared the potential of Kokapet as a location, HMDA addressed planning, infrastructure, and development queries, and MSTC explained the e-bidding process. Despite challenging weather conditions, the in-person session witnessed overwhelming attendance, while the online session attracted greater participation from promoters and decision-makers outside the region.

