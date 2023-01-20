Hindu Sports Quiz in Cuttack draws positive response from students 

January 20, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Sports Quiz organized jointly by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) continued to elicit positive response from students’ fraternity with 300 students congregating at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium to answer some tough questions on sports on Friday.

While Kaushik Behera and Devi Dutta Panda went on to bag first prize in senior category, the duo of Swarit Kumar Swain and Priyanshu Prathik Pradhan won the sports quiz in junior section. All the winners were from DAV Public School, Section-6, Cuttack.

Piyush Parija and Kaustav Kumar Sahoo of DAV School, and Kumar Kaushik and Om P Mohapatra of St Xavier’s School, CDA, Cuttack, came second and third respectively in the senior category. Aman Swain, Samit Prusty, Partha Sarathi Ran, Subhashree Nayak, Sauvagya Ranjan Panda and Tejashveer Acharya had to contend with consolation prizes.

In the junior category, Swagat Choudhry and Sahil S Sahoo of St Xavier’s High School, Nayabazar, were runners-up, while Anchit Dash and Horaera Samdani of New Steward School won the third prize. Consolation prizes were won by Istayan Mallick, Sai Sankar Sahoo, Rehan Renak Sahoo, Adarsh Agarwalla, Anshuman Mishra and Asutosh Mishra. Sridhar Aranala, Vice President (Circulation) of The Hindu Group gave away prizes to winners.

The winners in each category were awarded with a cash prize of ₹6,000 per team for first position and ₹4,000 to the team in the second in the quiz completion which were conducted under the guidance of Department of Sports and Youth Services of Odisha government.

The last two Sports Quiz events will be held at Government ITI, Engineering School Road, Berhampur and Convocation Hall, Utkal University, Vani Vihar, Bhubaneswar, on January 23 and 25 respectively.

Students are encouraged to register their names through an online link - https://forms.office.com/r/yL4EPU7HZ9. There is an option for spot registration at the venue. Silabhadra Samantaray on 8249912123 (or) M Ravi Sankar on 9010588788 cane contacted for any help.