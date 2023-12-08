HamberMenu
Himachal Pradesh govt. sets up panel to explore raising legal age of marriage to women

December 08, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Chandigarh

The Hindu Bureau

Days after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his government was contemplating increasing the legal age of marriage of women to 21 years, he has directed that a committee be formed to look into the same, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary M. Sudha Devi will chair the panel, with Rural Development Secretary Priyatu Mandal, Law Secretary Sharad K. Lagwal, Director of Labour and Employment Manasi Thakur, and Bureau Chief of Tribune newspaper Pratibha Chauhan serving as members. Priyanka Verma, the Managing Director of the National Health Mission, will be Member Secretary of the committee, added the statement.

