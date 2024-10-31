ADVERTISEMENT

High Court asks Delhi govt. to file status report on Advocates Protection Bill

Published - October 31, 2024 12:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The court issued the notice while hearing a plea seeking the enactment of a law for the protection of advocates in the wake of recent cases of attacks on them.  | Photo Credit: file photo

The Delhi High Court earlier this week asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to file a status report on the Advocates Protection Bill aimed at protecting and ensuring a safer atmosphere for the lawyers.

The notice to the government was issued by Justice Sanjeev Narula who asked the State to submit the report within two weeks. The court will hear the matter next on December 16.

The court issued the notice while hearing a plea seeking the enactment of a law for the protection of advocates in the wake of recent cases of attacks on them. The plea stated that there is an “alarming rise” in incidents of violence against lawyers, which highlights the need for the enactment of the Bill.

The petition stated that the final draft of the Advocates Protection Bill prepared by the Law Department of the Delhi government has been pending consideration and approval of the Delhi Law Minister since September 13.

