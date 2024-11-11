 />
HFCL-led consortium wins ₹8,100cr BharatNet contracts for U.P., Punjab

The contracts have been awarded by BSNL to build, operate and maintain middle mile infrastructure for the BharatNet programme’s third phase.

Published - November 11, 2024 08:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

HFCL Ltd. on Monday announced that it had won a contract from BSNL worth ₹6,925 crore in Uttar Pradesh (East) and Uttar Pradesh (West) telecom circles, and another contract worth ₹1,244 crore in the Punjab circle, to deploy so-called “middle mile” internet infrastructure in those States under the government’s BharatNet programme. 

The firm won the contracts in a consortium with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) and Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. An additional operations and maintenance contract of approximately ₹1,990 crores will be awarded to the consortium “in due course of time,” HFCL said.

HFCL managing director Mahendra Nahata said in a statement that the scope of the contracts would include “routers, optical fiber cables, fiber connectivity solutions, transport solutions, [and] power management solutions”. This infrastructure will be built in the third phase of the BharatNet programme, which aims to connect every gram panchayat with high speed fiber-optic internet broadband, an ambitious aim that has been proceeding haltingly with delays.

“Private sector involvement in middle-mile connectivity and local entrepreneurs in last-mile connectivity will drive local entrepreneurship, strengthening rural communities nationwide,” HFCL said in a statement, referring to the project’s reliance on a crop of internet service providers (ISPs) buying bandwidth at the gram panchayat level in order to then distribute connections to individual households. 

ITI Limited, India’s first PSU, announced last week that it had won the packages to roll out similar middle mile networks in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 

The projects are funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi, India’s universal telecom service obligation fund. The fund relies on mandatory contributions from telecom operators and ISPs, who have to pay 5% of adjusted gross revenue as a levy. 

