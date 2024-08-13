ADVERTISEMENT

Hero Motocorp Q1 net profit up 47% on higher sales

Updated - August 13, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hero Motocorps Ltd. net profits were up 47% to ₹1,032 crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹700.54 crore in the same quarter last year on increased revenues, according to regulatory filings.

Revenue from operations were up 15.4% to ₹ 10210.8 crore in the report in the quarter from ₹8,851 crore a year earlier. “As we surge forward, we are investing behind long term capability building to ensure sustained delivery of growth in future” said Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hero MotoCorp.

The New Delhi-based two-wheeler maker sold 15.35 lakh scooters and motocycles, in the first quarter of current fiscal , 13.4% more than the 13.53 lakh two-wheelers in the year ago period.

“We are seeing a sharp recovery in market share in 125 cc segment charged by the new model Xtreme 125 cc, while we continue to maintain formidable market share in entry and deluxe 100/110 cc segment of over 70% powered by our brands like Splendor, Passion, and HF deluxe.” said Mr. Gupta. Hero Motocorps’ focus would be on buiding premium brand segments on the back on launches, and the compnay will launching new models in scooters as well in next two quarters, to re‐energise this portfolio, he added.

