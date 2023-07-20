Helping Hand Foundation and Osmania General Hospital collaborate to provide free customised diabetic shoes

July 20, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a commendable effort, Hyderabad-based Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) has joined forces with Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to address the challenges faced by individuals suffering from diabetes-related foot problems by offering customised diabetic shoes for free.

Diabetic foot is a severe complication that arises in people living with diabetes over time as elevated blood sugar levels can damage nerves and blood vessels in the feet. The specialised clinic operating under the department of endocrinology at OGH plays a crucial role in managing the pain and neuropathy associated with diabetic foot. The clinic also conducts various tests to assess the condition’s severity.

An important aspect of the treatment is the provision of appropriate footwear that significantly contributes to patients’ comfort and recovery. These custom shoes are tailored to meet each patient’s unique requirements and help them navigate their daily lives without inconvenience or discomfort.

Mujtaba Askari from HHF emphasised the significance of the specialised shoes in diabetic foot treatment. Notably, the NGO has managed to procure the diabetic shoes, typically priced between ₹2,000 and ₹2,500 in the market, at a significantly reduced cost of ₹800. This enables them to distribute the shoes to patients for free, making it more accessible to those visiting the hospital. The collaboration has already seen a promising response, with 15 pairs of shoes ordered initially, and the demand expected to grow to approximately 20-25 pairs a month.

Recognising the high cost of custom-made shoes provided by ‘LEPRA India’ for individuals with diabetic foot problems, the government sought the support of Helping Hand Foundation to bridge the affordability gap for patients visiting Osmania General Hospital.

Hospital superintendent Dr. B Nagendar expressed gratitude for the NGO’s initiative as it greatly benefits the patients who would otherwise struggle to afford the necessary footwear.