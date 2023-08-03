Heavy rains persist as Odisha faces flood threat

August 03, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The threat of widespread flood is looming large over different parts of Odisha, which received heavy rainfall under impact of a depression over Bay of Bengal. Schools in 14 different districts were shut with India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing red and orange warning — heavy to very heavy rain — for various place.

Two days of incessant rains has left different rivers in spate while many villages in Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Boudh, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts have been cut off by swirling flood water.

According to Special Relief Commissioner’s review: “The State received an average rainfall of 83.8 mm during the last 24 hours. Highest rainfall of 390.6 mm was recorded in Boudh block of Boudh district. Four blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 300 mm, 17 blocks have recorded rainfall of more than 200 mm and 68 blocks had rainfall between 100 mm to 200 mm.”

The SRC directed the collectors to take adequate precautions and keep all field-level functionaries at strategic locations prone to waterlogging or low-lying areas to meet any eventuality.

The State government ordered provisioning of dry and cooked food and drinking water for people marooned by flood water. Director General of Fire Service was requested to deploy teams in the districts of Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Angul, Balangir, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Jajpur and Bhadrak for search and rescue operations.

Anticipating heavy rain during next two days, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and National Disaster Response Force were mobilized to districts facing imminent flood threat. Meanwhile, floodwater is likely to flow down to coastal region through Mahanadi River on Thursday.

