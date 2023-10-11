Heavy rain pounds city

October 11, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - MADURAI

After playing hide and seek for over a week, the sky opened at last in Madurai, leading to flooding of major throughfares on Wednesday night.

The rain that started around 8.30 p.m. continued to pound for nearly two hours. The thunder and lightning that threatened the residents also led to power cuts in many parts of the city.

The rain also brought respite to the residents from the heat wave witnessed for the last few days. Though a cool breeze were experienced in the evenings with showers reported in suburbs of the city., Madurai city continued to have a long dry spell.

Two-wheelers went off the road as the heavy downpour brought down visibility. With the roads in low-lying areas filled with water, two-wheeler riders were inconvenienced.

