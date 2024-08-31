GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain lashes A.P. as low pressure area intensifies into depression

Mangalagiri in Guntur district receives the day’s highest rainfall of 278.5 mm; IMD issues orange warning (very heavy rainfall) for NTR, Palnadu, Nandyal and Kurnool districts for Sunday

Published - August 31, 2024 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles stranded on a flooded road near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Vehicles stranded on a flooded road near Benz Circle in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

(Pics on DCX)

Heavy to very heavy rain continued to lash Andhra Pradesh on August 31, Saturday, as the well-marked low pressure area over westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal, off the north Andhra Pradesh coast, intensified into a depression in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society, Mangalagiri in Guntur district received the day’s highest rainfall of 278.5 mm from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The rainfall received at other places is: Thulluru (Guntur district) 223.5 mm, Mylavaram (NTR district) 219.5 mm, Tenali (Guntur district) 178.75 mm, Nuzvidu (Eluru district) 150.25 mm, Vijayawada East (NTR) 105.75 mm.

As per a bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression is likely to move further west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam, around Saturday midnight.

Under its influence, very heavy rain lashed south coastal A.P. The IMD had earlier issued ‘red’ warnings, meaning very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, for districts of NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru and West Godavari for Saturday.

The water level in rivers, including the Godavari and Krishna rivers and their tributaries, is expected to rise for the next two days. As per the Central Water Commission, Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Suvarnamukhi, Champavathi, Gosthani, Sarada, Varaha, Sabari, Tammileru, and Yeleru rivers may see a rise in water levels. The CWC has given similar warnings for rivers flowing through the Telangana as well.

Fishermen in the State have been cautioned against venturing near sea or water bodies till September 1. Rough sea condition is likely to prevail over westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal till August 31, while squally wind with speed reaching up to 65 kmph along the coast of North Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, S. Stella, IMD Director, Amaravati, said there would be no impact of ‘Asna’, the cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea, on Andhra Pradesh, as it moved westwards.

The IMD also issued an orange warning (very heavy rainfall) for NTR, Palnadu, Nandyal and Kurnool districts for September 1, Sunday, and yellow warning (heavy rainfall) for north coastal Andhra Pradesh and a few districts in Rayalaseema.

