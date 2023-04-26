Heaps of sea shells wash ashore on Chennai coast

April 26, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

An unusually high number of sea shells washed ashore Injambakkam coast on Tuesday. The shells are believed to have surfaced as a result of slight tremors in the sea bed, a phenomenon that happens from time to time.

Palayam, a fisher from Urur Kuppam, said heaps of sea shells accumulated in other parts of the coast as well. According to Mr. Palayam, there was a southerly current last week that led to sea erosion, pushing out shells from the bottom of the sea to the point where the waves break against the ocean floor. A long stretch of shore near Broken Bridge in Besant Nagar was strewn with sea shells, he said.

“Five days back, the easterly nattu olini current indicated that tremors would have occurred in the sea bed. We knew this as we were not able to get any catch for about five to six days. Fishes know before anyone else,” he said. The current has turned in the last two days, Mr. Palayam said, adding that it is now northerly, which could have been the reason the heaps of shells were found near Injambakkam on Tuesday.

Ezhumalai, a member of fisher community in Akkarai, also noticed a higher number of shells on the shore. “It happens now and then in some months, including Chithirai,” he said.

Incidentally, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake was reported to have occurred in Indonesia in the early hours of Tuesday. While a direct correlation is difficult to make, Mr. Palayam said the shells could have surfaced from the effects of the quake in Sumatra.