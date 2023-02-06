Health budget increases by ₹924 crore compared to last fiscal

February 06, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The budget 2023-24 increased the allocation for Health, Medical and Family Welfare department by ₹924 crore compared to last fiscal year. This year’s budget allocated ₹12,161 crore to the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department as compared to ₹11,237 crore in 2022-23. Telangana has emerged as a foremost State in the improvement of medical facilities. The NITI Aayog placed Telangana at the third place based on the provision of free medical care to the poor people, said Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao while presenting the Telangana Budget 2023-24 on Monday.

The Telangana government has taken up the construction of a health city in Warangal, as part of this, construction of a super speciality hospital at an estimated expenditure of ₹1100 crore with a capacity of 2000 beds is going on at fast pace. The government has also taken a decision to establish medical colleges in every district. In 2023, nine new medical colleges will come up at Nirmal, Asifabad, Bhupalapally, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Sircilla and Vikarabad. This will take the number of medical colleges to 26. The government has proposed to establish nursing colleges attached to the medical colleges in each district.

In addition to the existing 342 basthi dawakhanas, the government has taken a decision to extend these facilities to all the towns in the State. The construction of four Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) super-speciality hospitals is expected to be completed by next financial year; this will add 4200 beds in the government healthcare system across the State.

The KCR Nutrition Kit scheme which was launched in nine districts where the rate of anaemia is high will be extended to all 33 districts from this year. Nearly 4 lakh pregnant women are likely to benefit from this scheme. An amount of ₹200 crore has been proposed for this.

The government is planning a state-of-the-art transplant unit in Gandhi Hospital as transplant surgeries are expensive in the private sector. Furthermore, fertility centres in three teaching hospitals — Gandhi Hospital, Modern Government Maternity Hospital Petlaburj and MGM Hospital Warangal — will be established. For Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), the government intends to increase the bed capacity from 1489 to 3489 and to expand the infrastructure with additional facilities, specialities and departments.

Palliative home care is planned to be taken up in 110 sub centres – health and wellness centres (SC-HWS) where 32 mobile home care service units are being established for out-patient care.