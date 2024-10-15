GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HDFC Life Insurance net profit rises 15% in Q2

Updated - October 15, 2024 08:07 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. standalone profit increased 15% to ₹433 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as against ₹377 crore in the year ago period, according to regulatory filings. The standalone net premium income increased 12.3% to ₹16,570 crore in the reporting quarter as against ₹14,756 crore Q2 FY24.

Net profit increased 15% to ₹910.6 crore in the half year ended September 2024 as against ₹792 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The total Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 23% to ₹3.25 lakh crore in the half year ended September 2024, according to the company’s investor presentation . HDFC Life increased its overall market share to 11% in the half year ended September 2024, said the company.

“The private sector and overall industry continued its strong momentum in Q2, growing in H1FY25 by 24% and 21% respectively on an individual weighted received premium basis. We have outperformed the private sector by growing at 28% during this period and 19% on a 2 year CAGR basis. We registered an increase of 22% in the number of policies, which was significantly ahead of the private sector growth of 13%” said Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director , HDFC Life Insurance Ltd in a statement.

Published - October 15, 2024 08:06 pm IST

