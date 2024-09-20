HDFC Bank’s HDB Financial Services secures board approval for ₹2,500-crore IPO

HDB Financial Services Limited(HDBFS) received board approval to raise ₹2,500 crore in fresh equity and offer for sale through Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to regulatory filings with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

HDBFS, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is a non-deposit taking Non Banking Financial Corporation (NBFC) with Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹90,000 crore, according to the company’s annual reports for the fiscal 2024.

This is the first major IPO proposal after the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank. The company was incorporated in 2007 and lends to consumers and enterprises while also providing BPO services.