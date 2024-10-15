ADVERTISEMENT

HDFC AMC net profit rises 32% to ₹577 crore in Q2 FY25

Published - October 15, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) Ltd. reported net profit rose 32% to ₹577 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from ₹437 crore in the year-earlier period on higher revenue.

Revenue from operations increased 38% to ₹887 crore from ₹643 crore in the year-earlier period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Despite posting growth in net profit, withdrawal of indexation benefits and reduced long-term capital tax regime, as per the Union Budget 2024, led to a charge of ₹69.75 crore as deferred tax liability on the profit after tax in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the company said in its financial statements.

Assets under management closed 47% higher at ₹7.7 lakh crore in the reporting quarter . This was just ₹5.2 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company paid an interim dividend of ₹70 per share for the year ended March 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US