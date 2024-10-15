HDFC AMC net profit rises 32% to ₹577 crore in Q2 FY25

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) Ltd. reported net profit rose 32% to ₹577 crore in the second quarter of FY25 from ₹437 crore in the year-earlier period on higher revenue.

Revenue from operations increased 38% to ₹887 crore from ₹643 crore in the year-earlier period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Despite posting growth in net profit, withdrawal of indexation benefits and reduced long-term capital tax regime, as per the Union Budget 2024, led to a charge of ₹69.75 crore as deferred tax liability on the profit after tax in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the company said in its financial statements.

Assets under management closed 47% higher at ₹7.7 lakh crore in the reporting quarter . This was just ₹5.2 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company paid an interim dividend of ₹70 per share for the year ended March 2024.