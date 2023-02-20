ADVERTISEMENT

HC seeks response from Center, Delhi govt. on status of city’s public toilets

February 20, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi:

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

A view of Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Center, Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other agencies on the status of public toilets in the Capital. The High Court, while hearing a public interest Litigation (PIL) demanding proper maintenance of public toilets here, ordered the authorities to file a status report within six weeks.

The PIL was filed by a Delhi-based NGO, Jan Sewa Welfare Society, which alleged that toilets in the city were poorly maintained. It also sought the construction of more public toilets and urinals.

“Needless to say, the responsibility to maintain hygienic public toilets rests on the shoulders of the civic authorities. Thus, non-facilitation of clean and hygienic public urinals is a clear violation of the right to life and personal liberty of the public at large as promised under Article 21, part III of the Constitution,” the plea states.

