HC directs Tihar Jail to ensure proper medical treatment to Yasin Malik

February 03, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered Tihar Jail authorities to ensure proper medical treatment to jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is currently serving a life sentence in a terror funding case, and claims to be suffering from serious cardiac and kidney problems.

The court’s order came after Malik moved a plea seeking direction to the authorities to produce the medical records of his treatment and refer him to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or any private super specialty hospital in the Capital, or in Jammu & Kashmir, for appropriate and necessary treatment for his ailments.

The petition was filed on behalf of Malik through his mother, Aatika Malik.

During the hearing, the court was informed by the Centre and the Director General of Prisons (Tihar Jail) that Mr. Malik was “refusing treatment” given to him by the authorities.

According to the counsel for the Centre and the DG (Prisons), a medical board had been constituted by AIIMS to examine Malik through video conferencing, but he had refused to be examined. The counsel added that Malik was a “very high risk security prisoner” and therefore, the medical team could be brought in the jail itself.

On being asked by the court as to what the objection to the treatment was, Malik’s lawyer said that he was earlier being treated by other doctors, and suddenly, the authorities had switched doctors and constituted a new medical board.

“Tell us the reason why you feel prejudiced if examined by these current doctors. How can we presume anything against the doctors? You have a right to treatment which is well-recognised, and we appreciate it. But we have reservations if you say that you want to be treated by some particular doctor,” the court said.

The court also asked the counsel for the Centre and DG (Prisons) to produce the record to show that the inmate was refusing treatment, and asked the prison authorities to submit Malik’s medical report by the next date of hearing on February 14.

In the meantime, the court ordered the superintendent of jail to ensure that any treatment required by Malik is “duly provided to him at the jail hospital in accordance with the law”.

On May 25, 2022, Malik was convicted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi on charges of terrorism, and was awarded life in prison. Malik had chosen not to contest the charges, and pleaded guilty.

The NIA has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court seeking enhancement of the sentence from life term to death penalty, which is pending adjudication.