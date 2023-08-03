Haryana violence: VHP, Bajrang Dal hold protests in parts of Delhi, Noida

August 03, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing, the Bajrang Dal, held demonstrations at 23 locations in the national capital on Wednesday against the attack on a religious procession taken out by the right-wing group in Haryana’s Nuh two days earlier. The VHP did not seek permission for the protests, a senior police officer said.

Members of the right-wing groups assembled in various parts of the city, including areas such as Brahmpuri and Karawal Nagar in north-east Delhi, which were wracked by communal violence in February 2020. The violence lasted around four days and led to the deaths of 53 people.

Prohibitory orders

Despite the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the groups also held a rally in Noida.

Hundreds of members and supporters of the two Hindu outfits participated in the rally, which started at the Noida stadium in Sector 21A and culminated near the District Magistrate’s office in Sector 27.

Even as the outfits carried out rallies at several places in Delhi, videos of communal violence and hate speeches were doing rounds on social media.

No untoward incident was reported in the city on Wednesday, the police said.

“Keeping in view the violence in some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi, elaborate security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in the city and additional forces have been deployed where necessary. Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Sunam Nalwa said.

Traffic disruption

Even as the city remained largely peaceful, commuters had a harrowing time due to the disruption in the traffic movement caused by the protests.

At the Delhi-Badarpur border, traffic remained out of gear for two hours after members of the right-wing groups blocked the Mathura Road. They were dispersed without the use of force, said a senior officer. He added that some protesters also tried to stop the traffic on the busy Vikas Marg but were dispersed by the police.

At several places, such as Nirman Vihar metro station in east Delhi, the right-wing group members demonstrated by reading the Hanuman Chalisa aloud.