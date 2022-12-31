ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Rao urges newly recruited doctors not to ask for transfers immediately

December 31, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Performance in the field will be given weightage in future PG counselling, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao. | Photo Credit: file photo

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao urged the newly recruited civil assistant surgeons to not ask for transfers immediately and continue in the provided posting for two to three years and earn a good name in their respective locations.

In future, the results produced by the doctor will get weightage for him/ her in PG counselling, the Minister said at the induction programme for the 929 newly-recruited civil assistant surgeons in the Health department here on Saturday. Mr. Harish Rao handed over appointment-cum-posting orders to the newly recruited doctors.

The Minister appreciated the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) for completing the recruitment process in a span of six months in a transparent manner and resolving the objections they received from the candidates.

There were many doctors who were recruited on a contract basis during the COVID-19 pandemic who risked their lives to serve the people, the government had given weightage to them in the recruitment process and now many of them have been selected for civil assistant surgeon posts on a regular basis, the Minister pointed out.

Further, Aarogyasri services have been extended to PHCs as well and thus the doctors who utilize the services of the scheme will be provided incentives, the Minister added.

While the newly appointed doctors have 15 days to join their postings, the Minister requested them to join for duty at their respective place of posting right from January 1 and to serve the people in the villages. “Your presence itself will solve half of their problems,” Mr. Harish Rao added.

