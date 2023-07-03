Harish Rao promises swift action for new OGH building, affidavit to be filed in seven days

July 03, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister Harish Rao on Monday promised the doctors of Osmania General Hospital that the government will file its final affidavit in court within seven days to facilitate the construction of a new hospital building.

The minister held a meeting with members of Osmania Junior Doctors Association and Osmania Medical College Alumni Association at the secretariat, where he guaranteed the issuance of a Government Order (G.O.) for the construction of a new building immediately after the court delivers its verdict.

The prolonged delay in addressing the issue has primarily been due to the ongoing court cases. However, with the court now directing the government to submit an affidavit, the minister announced that a meeting would be scheduled with local representatives, MLAs, and MPs within the next few days.

Harish Rao informed the doctor delegation that it usually takes two weeks for the court to deliver its verdict after an affidavit is filed. Following the court verdict, the government will make a final decision.

Following their meeting with the health minister, the doctor association decided to temporarily suspend the planned rally and peaceful protest, which were initially scheduled for Monday, for a period of one week.

Harish Rao later held a meeting with ministers Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav; MP Asaduddin Owaisi; and other public representatives and indicated the government’s stand on the construction of a new hospital building. The representatives also expressed their support to the government.

