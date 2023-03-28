Harish Rao lays foundation stone for 200-bed MCH facility at NIMS

March 28, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister Harish Rao, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for construction of a 200-bed Mother and Child Health (MCH) centre at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). This will be the first super-speciality MCH centre in the whole of Telangana.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Rao said, “Telangana government is giving priority to maternal and child healthcare. With this mission, the State has secured the third place in Maternal Mortality Ratio in the country. To improve the position, such super speciality centres are needed. Many pregnant women suffering from kidney and heart problems are losing their lives due to lack of such centres. In future, we plan to extend this facility.”

The government is planning to set up three MCH super-speciality facilities in Hyderabad at a cost of ₹490 crore. As part of this, MCH facilities will be established at Gandhi Hospital, NIMS and at the upcoming TIMS at Alwal.

Mr. Rao also inaugurated a 100-bed dialysis unit and an MRI machine at NIMS to cater to about 1,500 patients per day. The Minister also handed over appointment orders to the newly recruited assistant professors who will be joining NIMS.

Health Secretary SAM Rizvi said, “NIMS is a kind of institution which in many areas beats the likes of even AIIMS New Delhi. We can say this by simply looking at the ranks of PG students. In many departments, top NEET rankers come to NIMS by forgoing their seats at AIIMS New Delhi.”