Harish Rao lauds doctors from UK for performing complex heart surgeries on children at NIMS

March 04, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Health Minister Harish Rao, on Saturday, congratulated the team of doctors who came from United Kingdom to perform a few complex heart surgeries on children at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

The doctors, headed by heart surgeon Dr. Venkat Ramana Dannapaneni, performed a total of nine complex heart surgeries on children. Each surgery was done by a team of 20 doctors which included doctors from Niloufer and NIMS.

Such surgeries are happening at a government hospital for the second time after AIIMS in New Delhi, he said.

He added that in Telangana, every year, there are a total of 6 lakh child births, out of which about 6,000 children develop heart problems. Due to lack of facilities, about 1,000 children die every year. “To avoid that, we have taken up such a programme where government hospitals save lives,” he said and appealed to doctors from Telugu States residing in foreign countries to come forward and serve their home State.

Later, the doctors from UK, who performed the surgeries, thanked the government of Telangana for inviting them to Hyderabad and also appreciated the services being provided at government hospitals, including NIMS.