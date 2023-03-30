ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Rao faults Centre for 12% hike in prices of essential drugs

March 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It will take healthcare out of reach of poor and common man, says Minister for Health

The Hindu Bureau

Minister T Harish Rao speaking at a programme in Siddipet district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Health Minister Harish Rao lashed out at the Centre over its decision to increase the prices of some 384 drugs and 1000 formulations of essential medicines. The Centre has ordered a 12 % hike in the prices of these drugs and formulations from April 1.

The Minister on Thursday said: “Such a move from the Centre is an act of taking away healthcare from the reach of poor and middle class families. The BJP government is working only to trouble the common man, they have already put a burden on the people by increasing prices of fuel and gas cylinders. Is this the Amrit Kal the BJP always talks about?”

The drugs which will witness a hike are the ones which are very commonly prescribed by doctors for ailments like infections, fever, hypertension and other such illnesses.

