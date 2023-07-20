Harish Rao directs officials to ensure uninterrupted medical services amidst heavy rains

July 20, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

With the State facing incessant rains leading to challenging conditions, Health Minister Harish Rao conducted a crucial review meeting on Thursday to ensure that medical services continue without disruption for the people.

He assessed the preparedness of the Health Department and devised measures to safeguard public health during this period. The Minister also expressed the government’s readiness to deploy helicopter services if required.

During the meeting, Mr. Harish Rao called upon medical staff at all levels, from sub-centres to major hospitals in Hyderabad, to be fully prepared and dedicated in their efforts to ensure that no citizen faces any inconvenience or lack of medical attention.

In a significant move to enhance accessibility and availability of medical services, the State has set up a 24x7 State Level Command Control Centre, reachable at 040-24651119. Additionally, district medical officers have been directed to establish call centres at the district level to create awareness among the public about the medical services available to them.

The Minister emphasised the utilisation of services such as 108 and 102 vehicles, along with the Amma Odi vehicle services, to efficiently transport pregnant women to hospitals and back to their homes.

Addressing concerns over contaminated food items causing distress to the public, the Minister stressed the importance of maintaining food quality and ordered visits by ANMs and Medical Officers to student SC, ST, BC, and Minority residential schools and colleges in their respective jurisdictions. Early detection, testing, and prompt treatment measures were strongly encouraged.

To prevent shortages of essential medical supplies, the Minister urged Primary Health Centers (PHCs) to stock medicines for snake bites and scorpion bites, warning against any negligence in this matter.

The review meeting also discussed measures to be implemented under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), with particular focus on the health of people residing in low-lying areas. Precautionary measures were emphasised to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, and the optimal functioning of Basti dawakhanas was encouraged. Tests were recommended to be conducted through Telangana diagnostic centres to ensure immediate medical services.

The meeting saw the presence of Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, Director of Public Health Srinivas Rao, CM OSD Gangadhar, and district officials, who actively participated in the discussions with Medical Officers from their respective regions.