Harish Rao commends growing enrolment of women in medicine

August 14, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The increasing enrolment of women in the field of medicine is a promising shift that indicates a positive transformation. This change enhances our optimism for a medical community that is more inclusive and forward-looking, said Health Minister Harish Rao during his address to the graduating class of 2017 at Gandhi Medical College on Sunday.

The Minister shared his vision for medical practice, stressing the essential need for doctors who are not only skilled in medical expertise but also deeply committed to provide exceptional healthcare. He said, “I strongly aspire to see a generation of doctors who embody excellence in medical care. Your profession has the potential to improve lives, and I urge you to embrace this responsibility wholeheartedly.”

Encouraging the graduates to recognize the nobility of their chosen path, the Minister likened doctors to sentinels guarding borders, farmers sustaining the nation, and themselves as life savers. He emphasized, “Within your domain, you hold the power to change destinies, restore health, and instil hope. Your legacy is defined by lives restored, not by material gains.”

He also highlighted Telangana’s leadership in medical education, outlining plans for the establishment of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in various areas of the city, aligned with the prestigious AIIMS institutions.