Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra concludes peacefully

April 07, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra procession concluded peacefully on Thursday evening. As the city witnessed a few spells of rain in the afternoon, the procession slowed down but reached the destination on time.

The procession started from Sri Ram Mandi at Gowliguda and came to an end at Hanuman Mandir in Tadbund, Secunderabad covering a distance of 12 kilometres. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya was one of the first leaders to perform puja before the procession started. The Hyderabad city police had stepped up surveillance by installing over 800 CCTV cameras along the procession route.

More than a thousand people joined the main procession as it passed through important junctions of the city including Narayanguda, Ashok Nagar, Mahankali Temple and Paradise crossroads in Secunderabad. Another procession which started at Karmanghat merged with the main procession near Kachiguda. There were other similar processions carried by small groups, all of which integrated with the main procession at Tadbund.

