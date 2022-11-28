HAL donates advanced medical equipment worth ₹9.5 crore to Osmania General Hospital

November 28, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, as part of its corporate social responsibility, donated advanced medical equipment to Osmania General Hospital on Monday.

The equipment will help serve the poor and needy with the help of modern technology and high end procedures while delivering patient care. The donation will happen in two phases, in the first phase equipment worth ₹5.5 crore will be handed over to the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology whereas in the second phase, equipment worth ₹1.5 crore will be donated to the Department of Plastic Surgery, and equipment worth ₹2.5 crore will be given to the Department of Neurosurgery.

As part of the initiative, an agreement was signed between Osmania General Hospital and HAL. The members of the delegation were General Manager HAL Arun J Sarkate, Additional General Manager HAL, Murali Krishna, OGH Superintendent Dr B Nagendar and senior superintendent Dr Sumanth Chandra.

Mr. Nagendar said that each healthcare provider in the hospital is committed to deliver the best quality services possible and every penny of the donation will be put to maximum utilisation for the best patient outcome in the hospital.

