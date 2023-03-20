GVK EMRI bags contract to run 108, 102 ambulance and 104 helpline services

March 20, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) has bagged the contract to run the 108 Emergency Ambulance, 102 Amma Vodi Services, Hease Services and 104 Health Helpline services across the State.

All the services will be brought under one umbrella and the responsibility will be taken up by the EMRI team.

The EMRI has been taking care of the ambulance services since 2014 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and this time they have bagged the contract.

As part of the tender, the GVK EMRI will operate 426 vehicles of 108 emergency ambulances, which include 396 Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances, and 30 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, 300 vehicles of 102 Amma Vodi vehicles which transport pregnant women to the nearest government health facility and 50 Hearse vans to transport dead bodies from government hospitals to homes. Apart from this, the institute will also be running an integrated call centre of 108 and 102 along with 104 helpline services consisting of a team of 110 people.

Speaking to The Hindu, Khalid, State head of GVK EMRI Telangana, said: “We will be making all the vehicles IT-enabled, which will majorly include vehicle-tracking, information and also installation of new application and dashboard. With regards to Amma Vodi vehicles, pregnant women in rural areas will be going to ANC check-ups where our vehicles will pick them up free of cost and drop them back home also. Many times, cases of emergency arise among pregnant women, and they will be using 108 ambulances to shift the women to nearby hospitals.”

Almost 300 vehicles of 108 ambulances will be having Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices so that people who have suffered cardiac arrests can be saved using the device. We will also be training our staff in cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, who will be skilled to handle emergency situations, he added.

Out of the five organisations bidding for the tender, GVK EMRI had the lowest bid (L1) which got them the contract. The tender was bagged on January 30 and the agreement is still in process, which will take about two weeks time to complete.