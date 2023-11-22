HamberMenu
Gurugram admin. launches online encyclopaedia on district’s villages 

November 22, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Gurugram

The Hindu Bureau

In a nod to popular online encyclopaedia “Wikipedia”, the Gurugram administration has launched a platform called “Grampedia” to provide information about the villages in the district.

The website, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by Austere Systems Private Limited, contains information about 35 villages in Gurugram’s Sohna municipal district, and was launched by Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav on Tuesday.

Besides details of population and infrastructure, the website also contains information about tourist spots, youth clubs and self-help groups in each village.

The website will prove to be an important tool for policy makers, researchers, and those interested in rural development, said Mr. Yadav, adding that each village panchayat could, on the website, flag the need for development projects in order to help industrial institutes spot them and take them up under the CSR scheme.

Gurugram Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Singh said that those who have left their villages in search of livelihood, too, can connect to their roots through this website and contribute towards its development.

The project will help facilitate the development of targeted policies and interventions to address the specific needs of different villages in the state, said Austere Systems Private Limited Managing Director, Shikhir Gupta. “The information on the website will be regularly updated by the administrative staff, and the project will gradually be expanded to include all villages in the State and country,” Mr. Gupta added.

The data for each village is collected from various sources, including government records, census data, and other relevant surveys, with the help of local village officials.

