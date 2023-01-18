ADVERTISEMENT

GRH gets a new plasma separator machine

January 18, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A new plasma seperator machine installed at the Department of Nephrology at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Wednesday | Photo Credit: ma19plasma machine

A plasma separator machine, that facilitates to perform in Across Blood Group (ABO) incompatible kidney transplant and assists in treating other complex diseases was installed at the Department of Nephrology at the Government Rajaji Hospital here on Wednesday.

In a press statement, Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel said that the Digipla plasma separator machine, costing around ₹16.5 lakh, was donated by Sanum Sanguineas Solutions Private Limited.

Head of the Department of Nephrology R. Manorajan said that the machine is highly beneficial in removing disease-causing antibodies in one’s plasma which helps in curing many rare diseases. “Though the same process is possible through a hemodialysis machine which is already available at GRH, the efficacy in this machine is much higher as well as it largely reduces complications during treatment,” he said.

Rare diseases such as Guillain-Barre Syndrome, anti-glomerular basement membrane (anti-GBM) disease, ANCA Vasculitis, Myasthenia gravis and poisoning by rat killer paste can be treated efficiently through the machine, said Dr Manorajan.

The machine will also be of high use at the Departments of Neurology, Haematology and Emergency Medicine as well, added the release.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dharmaraj, Digipla’s Chairman Nandhakumar and Digipla’s Chief Executive Officer Subithakumar were present.

