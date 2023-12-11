Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner denies delay in fixing of all missing links

December 11, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Sunday said it was incorrect to say that the project to fix missing links in storm-water drains got delayed and led to flooding as all missing links were fixed before the rain.

“Capacity to drain was the issue as four outlets to the sea did not take water for almost 36 hours. The Chennai city storm-water drain improvement program has two components. The first component is funded through various State government funding and Chennai Corporation’s own resources and the World Bank funding. This was sanctioned first and [the works] consisted of inner city drains and many missing links. The works have been completed. This was mentioned by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister as 98% completed,” he said.

The second component is through other externally aided projects, funded by ADB & KfW and SDMF funded by the Government of India scheme, he said, adding: “This is being implemented in Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam basins. It consists of longer and larger river basin drain works. Their execution period as per the project itself is up to 2024 end, and in some cases 2025. The sanction for this is ₹5,166 crore and 42% of the works have been completed. Both are two separate work permit packages and the degree of progress is different. One has been completed and the other is under progress, but both as per timelines,” he contended.

According to Mr. Radhakrishnan, the issue was being twisted. While Chennai has around 3,331 km of storm-water drains and 33 micro canals maintained by the GCC, and 14 drains maintained by the WRD, the actual discharge to the sea was only at the Ennore creek in north, Adyar and Cooum in central and Kovalam basin in the south with Pallikarnai marsh also being a holding point.

Unrelenting rain and higher level in the three rivers and Buckingham Canal led to large-scale ‘overwash’ from micro and major canals.

“Once rain stopped in most areas the water drained rapidly and residual areas were either low-lying or close to marshes. However once the relief work ends we would go for a detailed analysis with experts in the field and it would be too early to attribute it to any one cause,” he said.

