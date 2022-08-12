‘Govt. trying to make Telangana capital of spiritual development’

ADVERTISEMENT

The fourth International ‘Rising with Kindness’ Youth Summit organised by Heartfulness in association with AICTE and UNESCO MGIEP (UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development) was inaugurated at Kanha Shanti Vanam here on Friday.

The three-day event is seeing the participation of over 12,000 academicians and students from several countries across the globe. It is aimed at youth aged between 18 and 35 years to showcase their Kindness Projects, share Kindness Stories and create a ‘Kindness Statement’ in their effort to help others foster compassion. The summit is supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, New Delhi.

Minister for IT and Industries K.T. Rama Rao presided over the opening ceremony of the event, virtually, along with guide of Heartfulness Kamlesh Patel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rama Rao who spoke extensively on being one with nature and the Telangana government’s role as an enabler said that he heard wonderful things about the Kanha Shanti Vanam and was fortunate that the centre is located in Telangana.

“I am touched by the work Daaji and Heartfulness has done towards developing values pertaining to humanity and organic personality development. From his ideology, you would understand that one must be in consonance with nature and the world at large. If you look at India’s demographic profile, we are one of the youngest countries in the world, making us a very productive age group to the nation and the world,” he said. But it is important to note that this also can turn into a liability if not nurtured properly in terms of kindness and compassion, he pointed out.

He said that the government of Telangana has done some remarkable work towards the 3 I’s — Innovation, Infrastructure and Inclusive Growth — with innovation focused on the thinking and ideology of the youth. “It is this innovation in thinking that enabled our government in planting over 2.4 billion saplings. I’m told that Kanha Shanti Vanam has converted a barren land into an oasis in less than five years by planting millions of trees. This kindness towards nature compounded our efforts towards increasing the State’s green cover,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

Speaking about Telangana’s strides towards becoming the capital of spiritual development, he said: “I certainly believe that when a State grows, its citizens gravitate towards spiritual growth. And as a government, we believe in playing the role of an enabler to promote awareness and inculcate curriculum in education institutes to teach our youth about compassion, kindness and values. Today as the International Youth Kindness Day, I urge the youth to be proactive in caring for others, and more importantly to care for and be kind to yourself.”

The ‘Rising with Kindness’ conference was intended to help spread practices for self, society, and the environment. The other take-aways that the youth had from the conference was better awareness of Indian culture and heritage through Yoga, Meditation and interfaith dialogues.