Govt. reserves MBBS seats for SCCL employees’ children in Ramagundam Government Medical College

July 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has recently announced a 5% reservation in MBBS seats for the children of Singareni Collieries Company Limited employees at Ramagundam Government Medical College. This move aims to provide equal opportunities for eligible candidates from Singareni Collieries to pursue high-quality medical education.

Out of the total 150 available MBBS seats at the college, 7 seats will now be reserved specifically for eligible candidates from Singareni Collieries. The allocation of these seats will be based on the merit achieved in the NEET examination within their respective categories. Among the 150 seats, 23 are already reserved for the all India quota, and the remaining 127 seats will now allocate 5% of their capacity to the children of Singareni Collieries employees.

Additionally, the existing reservation categories for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC) will be taken into consideration during the admission process for these seats, further enhancing inclusivity.

Health Minister Harish Rao expressed wholehearted support for this decision and emphasised the crucial role played by Singareni employees in the State’s development.