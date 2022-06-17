Govt prices sovereign gold bond at ₹5,091 gm

The issue price of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series I has been fixed at ₹5,091 per gram of gold of 999 purity.

The bond issue will be open for subscription during June 20–24.

“The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. June 15, June 16 and June 17, 2022 works out to ₹5,091 per gram of gold,” the RBI said in a statement.

The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gm less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹5,041 per gram of gold, the RBI said.