Govt. order on caste survey begins new phase in Telangana: BC panel chief

March 16, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The release of a Government Order (G.O.Ms.No. 26) on Friday, mandating a “Caste Survey”, signals the dawn of a transformative era in the state, according to Chairman of Telangana BC Commission Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao.

In a press release on Saturday, he said: “Fulfilling its commitment to the populace, the State government has undertaken the comprehensive task of conducting a caste-based survey to gather accurate demographic data. This initiative underscores the government’s dedication to genuine people-centric governance, as previously pledged.”

The directive encompasses the collection of extensive socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste-related information from households across the State. “This decision ... addresses a longstanding demand from marginalised communities to ascertain their population statistics and allocate resources and benefits equitably,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to this historic endeavour, Mr. Krishna Mohan thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, and Minister for BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar. He also thanked Principal Secretary of the BC Welfare department Burra Venkatesham.

