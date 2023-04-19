ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. arranges 5 lakh doses of Corbevax, to be available from today

April 19, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In Spite of the acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the government of Telangana has arranged 5 lakh doses of Corbevax vaccine for the citizens of the State, said a circular issued by Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health on Tuesday.  

The vaccine will be made available at all government Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), from Wednesday. The government requested the public to use this opportunity and ensure that all the left out and missing doses are taken.

Corbevax, developed and produced by Biological E Limited, a Hyderabad-based biopharmaceutical company, can be administered as a precautionary dose to those beneficiaries who have taken Covaxin or Covishield as their first and second dose. Corbevax is approved by the government of India for heterologous administration. 

The Telangana government has made all arrangements to ensure uninterrupted availability of the vaccine to all the eligible citizens at all government COVID vaccination centres.

