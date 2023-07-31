Govt agrees to short discussion on Manipur in RS; two more bills passed without debate in LS

July 31, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Centre has agreed to hold a short duration discussion not exceeding more than two hours, under Rule 176, which has been rebuffed by the Opposition. Moreover, the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition is yet to be voted on as Centre continues to pass Bills in the House.

Lok Sabha

The Lower House began with Speaker Om Birla welcoming a parliamentary delegation from Malawi after which the Opposition stormed the Well, demanding a discussion on Manipur. With placards reading ‘INDIA with Manipur’ being raised, the Opposition demanded the Prime Minister to make a statement on the issue. Amid the chaos, Parliament was adjourned till 2 PM.

Post-lunch, the Lok Sabha saw some legislative business being conducted. Amid heavy sloganeering, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 which has been already passed by Rajya Sabha, was passed without debate in the Lok Sabha. The Bill allows the addition of the Kisan and Binjhia community in the list of scheduled tribes in Chhattisgarh. It also includes different spellings of tribal communities (Kond, Saunra, Dhanuhar, Pando, Bharia, Bhuinya) in the same.

Similarly, the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which has been passed Rajya Sabha was also passed in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests. After a brief debate in which MPs supporting the Bill spoke, it was passed via voice vote. The Lower House was then adjourned till Tuesday, 11 AM.

In answers tabled, the Finance Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that 5183 crore UPI transactions were done amounting to Rs. 83.2 lakh crores. The Education Ministry informed that the ratio of Females to Males in permanent academic positions has increased to 60 in 2020-21 from 53 in 2016-17. As of date, 84,226 Females and 1,40,221 Males are employed in permanent academic positions - a 61.3% increase (from 52,216 in 2016-17 to 84,226 in 2020-21).

Rajya Sabha

The Upper House began with heavy sloganeering from Opposition benches as the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that they were ready to have a discussion on the Manipur crisis at 2 PM, but under Rule 176. However, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the Opposition’s demand that the Prime Minister address the House and that a discussion be held under Rule 267, suspending the day’s legislative business. His statement was however lost in the ruckus created by the Treasury benches. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM.

After 2 PM, the Chairman of the Upper House invited a few selected leaders to meet him at his office and find a way forward, but the logjam continued even after the leaders were scheduled to participate in the meeting. The Centre continues to blame the Opposition for not allowing a discussion on Manipur violence to run in the House, despite demanding it relentlessly. After multiple adjournments, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

In a written reply, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State in Steel Ministry, informed the Upper House that 8,947 posts are vacant in the Central Public Sector Enterprises of the Ministry of Steel. This includes 5,540 vacancies in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL). Recruitment in 2022-23 went down from 1,424 in 2021-22 to 1,342, while new posts created reduced from 124 to just 42.

