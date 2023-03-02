ADVERTISEMENT

Governor seeks report on SOPs to deal with harassment, ragging

March 02, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a serious note of the recent suicides in Telangana, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called for a detailed report from the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on the existing standard operating procedures to deal with incidents of harassment and ragging in colleges.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of KNRUHS, the Governor termed Preethi’s death as terrible and sought a thorough inquiry from all possible angles to find out the truth.

She inquired about the SOP manuals in place regarding the duty hours of medicos and assistant professors, and CCTV cameras at medical colleges and hospitals. Issues such as functioning of grievance redressal cell, addressing the concerns of victims, evaluation of feedback from students and their working conditions were also highlighted by the Governor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter called for strengthening of grievance redressal mechanisms and creation of a student counselling cell headed by the HOD of Psychiatry wing in each medical college. It also focussed on losing of precious time shifting Preethi to NIMS.

The super-speciality experts and required medical equipment should have been present at MGM Hospital so as to give her the best possible treatment, she added, and directed the VC to create better awareness among medicos and faculty and implement effective strategies to prevent any such unfortunate incidents in future.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US