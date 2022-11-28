Government following doctor-friendly approach in recruitment of Civil Assistant Surgeons

November 28, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The state government is taking a doctor-friendly approach in the recruitment conducted for the posts of Civil Assistant Surgeon. This year the government is following the counselling process where the candidates will be having the option to give choices of location for their posting after selection. This was not the case in the previous recruitment conducted a few years ago by the government, when candidates were randomly posted at various locations without any choice. The last regular recruitment conducted by the government for doctors was in 2018 where counselling was not conducted and the candidates were directly given posting orders. The government in 2018 had released a notification for recruitment for 528 posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons in Director of Health and 1128 posts in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP),

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr Kiran Madala, HOD Critical Care, Government Medical College, Nizamabad, said “During the last recruitment what had happened was that about 50 per cent of candidates after receiving their posting orders did not join the position, the government after seeing this issued a final notice asking them to join or else the opportunity will lapse. There what happened was that some people who had high influence with the officials getting their postings changed to the desired locations while the others stayed at the decision of not joining, the result of which was that a lot of posts remained vacant. The orders for posting were very contrasting, the government did not even look at the basic birth details before giving them the posting. Now that this year the government is giving the option, there should not be any problem this year.”

The government has filled a total of 969 vacancies for the posts of Civil Assistant Surgeon this year, out of which 751 posts are under Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, 211 posts under Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and 7 posts under Institute of Preventive Medicine. Two provisional merit lists have been announced and the certificate verification has also been completed on November 26.

This is a good idea by the government to conduct counselling or else until the doctors get their desired place of posting, they will not join the service. Last time the problem which occurred,. especially in TVVP recruitment was that the government had allotted postings and then it was altered based on the influence of many candidates which created a messy situation. This year nothing of that sort should happen, said Dr Narahari, Professor of Pediatrics, Nagarkurnool Medical College