Government and Opposition oppose any division of Bengal; Assembly passes resolution

In a rare show of unanimity, both members of the Treasury benches and the Opposition came together in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on August 5 to oppose any division of the State through a resolution. Consensus was reached with one part of the brief resolution being proposed by the Trinamool and another part by the BJP.

“We will protect undivided West Bengal. We do not want any division. This august House takes pledge for the development of undivided West Bengal,” was the resolution tabled under Rule 185 of procedures of conduct of business of the West Bengal Assembly. The resolution was passed unanimously by voice vote, bringing arch political rivals Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on the same page.

Over the past few days, the demands of the division of West Bengal have dominated the politics of the State. While a section of BJP leaders, both from the State and outside, have made these demands publicly, officially, the party had said that such demands were the personal opinion of the leaders.

The debate started with MLAs of the Trinamool and the BJP targeting each other over the issue. The MLAs from both the parties spoke about the history of the region and how leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Jyoti Basu had protested that the region should not be included in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

While the legislators of the ruling party said that under no circumstances will any division of the State be allowed, the BJP lawmakers kept referring to the lack of development in north Bengal. References were also made to the remarks by Godda BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who had sought a Union Territory out of certain districts of Bihar and Murshidabad and Malda districts of the State.

‘Resolution reads like a party leaflet,’ says Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the text of the resolution which was tabled in the House read like a party leaflet. He said that the BJP MLAs will support a two-line resolution provided a consensus was reached. Mr. Adhikari said that the founder of Jana Sangh Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was instrumental in West Bengal not going with Pakistan in 1947, never wanted any division of Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to the proposal and said that it was a sensitive issue. “Don’t we observe the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee? The State government observes his birth anniversary,” Ms. Banerjee said.

To Mr. Adhikari’s barb that the Chief Minister held meetings with people who supported separate State and country including Jayanta Roy alias Ananta Maharaj, Ms. Banerjee said she went to have tea with him. “If you invite me, I will also have tea with you,” the Chief Minister told the Leader of Opposition.

Despite the resolution being passed, there were sections within the BJP who did not appear to be happy. BJP MLA from Kurseong Bishnu Pada Sharma walked out of the State Assembly after being denied an opportunity by his party to speak on the issue.

“In Delhi the BJP says that they support a separate State and here they are not allowing me to speak,” the BJP MLA told journalists in the State Assembly. Mr. Sharma, known to be a supporter of the demand for Gorkhaland, had ridiculed West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar’s proposal of including parts of north Bengal in the North East Council.

Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Zimba, who represents Gorkha National Liberation Front, an ally of the BJP, said that demerger of Darjeeling from West Bengal will be without any violence just like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were divided. Mr. Zimba said that a ”historical wrong has persisted for too long” and demanded justice for Indian Gorkhas.

