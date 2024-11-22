ADVERTISEMENT

Google cancels Pixel Tablet 2: Report

Published - November 22, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Google has lagged behind Apple in the tablet category and had seemingly given up on them until 2022 when it announced that their hardware team had decided to work on one

FILE PHOTO: Google has announced that it is shutting down the development of its Pixel Tablet 2. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has reportedly announced that it is shutting down the development of its Pixel Tablet 2. A report by Android Authority has stated that the Pixel Tablet released last year would be the only model out for the device. 

The company had initially planned to release a successor to the first Pixel Tablet in 2025, and a third-generation variant was in its early stages of development with a scheduled release for 2027. 

Even last week, there were reports of a rumoured new keyboard accessory for the new model. 

However, there is no update around whether Google will quit tablets altogether. 

Meanwhile, they could be focusing instead on smart home devices with the Nest Hub and plans to integrate Gemini into a smart home system that includes cameras, speakers and displays.

