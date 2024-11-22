Google cancels Pixel Tablet 2: Report

Google has reportedly announced that it is shutting down the development of its Pixel Tablet 2. A report by Android Authority has stated that the Pixel Tablet released last year would be the only model out for the device.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company had initially planned to release a successor to the first Pixel Tablet in 2025, and a third-generation variant was in its early stages of development with a scheduled release for 2027.

Even last week, there were reports of a rumoured new keyboard accessory for the new model.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is no update around whether Google will quit tablets altogether.

Google has lagged behind Apple in the tablet category and had seemingly given up on them until 2022 when it announced that their hardware team had decided to work on one.

Meanwhile, they could be focusing instead on smart home devices with the Nest Hub and plans to integrate Gemini into a smart home system that includes cameras, speakers and displays.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.