Gold worth ₹1.38 crore sezied at RGIA

December 10, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad seized 2.9 kg gold jewellery worth ₹1.38 crore from a passenger who had arrived here from Dubai on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of Customs at RGIA Dulip Abraham said, “The passenger was carrying 1,547 grams of 24-karat gold and 1,414 grams of 18-karat gold jewellery while checking in. The man was intercepted by the officers when he arrived in Hyderabad from Dubai via flight FZ 461 in the early hours of Saturday. An investigation is under way.”